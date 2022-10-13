Cuesta College's trustee area 4 race is heated with past controversy and a call for better South County representation 

click to enlarge Photos Courtesy Of Adrienne García-specht And Pete Sysak

SOUTH COUNTY PRIDE Despite their political differences, both Cuesta College trustee area 4 contender Adrienne García-Specht and incumbent Pete Sysak call for increased classes in South County.

Adrienne García-Specht, who's running for Cuesta College's trustee area 4, remembers when the seeds were sown for her ambition.

In 2020, months after the United States reeled from the height of the pandemic and catalyzed racial tensions, the area 4 incumbent and then-board President Pete Sysak dodged numerous calls for his resignation after he shared posts on his personal Facebook page that contained openly racist, misogynistic, homophobic, and Islamophobic statements.

"I did in a public comment say that if he didn't resign we would find somebody to run against him, and if it had to be me, then it would be me," García-Specht said.

She was among a throng of students, faculty, and board trustees who called for Sysak to step down at a special meeting on Nov. 12, 2020. The following day, the college's academic senate approved a resolution calling for his censure and resignation. Sysak refused to resign but was removed from the presidency.

Sysak, a former Los Angeles County deputy sheriff, is now running for a third term to retain his seat and represent the higher educational interests of Arroyo Grande, Oceano, and Nipomo. He has served on the board of trustees since 2014, and he worked at Cuesta for 17 years, organized the campus police department, and was the first college police chief.

Most of his board colleagues didn't respond to New Times' requests for comment. Area 2 Trustee Debra Stakes said that while she wasn't comfortable commenting publicly on the area 4 race, the board must act in a civil and respectful manner regardless of who wins that seat.

click to enlarge

García-Specht hopes the tides will turn in November when residents cast their ballots.

"The values he demonstrated in sharing those posts were so antithetical to my personal values and what I think a representative of a California community college should be," she said.

Sysak, on the other hand, told New Times that he isn't aware of what García-Specht stands for.

"I really don't know what her platform is. I really don't know why she's running for the board," he said. "I haven't heard anything or seen any written plan for what she's doing."

García-Specht's platform is available on her website in both English and Spanish. Sysak said that while he ran a campaign website in past elections, he currently isn't because it got expensive to maintain. He added that he doesn't think his past controversy will hinder his campaign.

"The chancellor's office in Sacramento requested that all community college campuses pass the resolution supporting the DEIA [Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility], and the board of trustees passed a resolution supporting that," Sysak said. "So, I don't see any issues."

Though García-Specht and Sysak don't agree politically, they expressed mutual concern about one thing—area 4, which encompasses the South County portion of the college landscape, is overlooked.

"South County, especially Oceano and Nipomo, are really underrepresented at the county level," García-Specht said. "The trustee area 4 position is one of the few ways to advocate for them on the Cuesta board. There are also heavily Latino communities, and it's even more important to be thinking about what kinds of classes they want to see, what kinds of resources are they looking for to make Cuesta an option for them."

Currently, Cuesta College offers campuses in the city of SLO, Paso Robles, and Arroyo Grande. While the first two are relatively well developed, both García-Specht and Sysak said that the Arroyo Grande campus—essentially, a few rooms in the Arroyo Grande High School—is stunted. They want to see more classes there, especially because students living in area 4 have a longer commute to SLO and North County, and it impacts the rate of enrollment.

"That's probably the biggest problem that the college district has. Enrollment is down 16 percent since we had COVID," Sysak said. "One of the ways we can increase enrollment is by bringing more classes to South County."

He added that he conducted an informal student survey more than a decade ago. That study found that 2,000 students living in South County were opting for classes in Santa Maria at Allan Hancock College because there weren't enough Cuesta College classes in the area.

"I thought that was a travesty because not only are we not serving the students that live in our district, but the tax money the taxpayers pay was going to Santa Maria," he said. "On the positive side, we have the college Promise Program, which guarantees any student who graduates from a local high school in San Luis County or our district free tuition for up to two years."

García-Specht, a full-time financial aid counselor at Cal Poly, stressed the importance of asking Cuesta students what their greatest needs are and expanding financial opportunities for the Hispanic-serving institution. Emergency aid through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) granted students benefits like gas cards, but some minority students still faced roadblocks when it came to accessing that money. García-Specht said that students are relying on Cuesta to address dwindling funding.

"How do we continue doing that now that HEERF funding is almost out?" she said. "I don't know what the status is about Cuesta's HEERF funding, but most schools are burning through that now. But that doesn't mean the need is going away."

García-Specht plans to advocate for more robust mental health services for Cuesta students, while Sysak is a proponent of creating more vocational classes like the new aviation maintenance technician program.

Campaign disclosure statements from Jan. 1 to Sept. 24 show that García-Specht raked in contributions totaling $7,500. Those funds include $3,000 from the Cuesta College Federation of Teachers Committee on Political Education, and $300 from chartered club Democrats of SLO. The latter's parent organization, the SLO County Democratic Party, endorsed García-Specht.

Sysak didn't have campaign finance information available.

"I'm raising less than $2,000 and it's mostly my own money, so there's no requirement to file," he said.

Trustee area 3's seat is also up for election this cycle, and longtime Trustee Patrick Mullen is running unopposed. Darius Jones, the student trustee and president of the Associated Students of Cuesta College (ASCC), told New Times that the ASCC will host a candidate forum for the area 4 candidates before the Nov. 8 election. For more information, visit @cuestastudentlife on Instagram.

"Voting is crucial to civic participation as it helps everyone contribute to our democracy," Jones said. "This year, the [ASCC] have made it their mission to inform our students on how voting is a powerful way for them to make their impact." Δ

Reach Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal at brajagopal@newtimesslo.com.