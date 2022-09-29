Cuesta College's ranch education programs aim to boost sustainability in SLO County 

Hitting a wall in your search for someone who could fix your fence, repair your barn, drive your tractor, or has some know-how on irrigation? Cuesta College thinks you can help yourself.

"I was hired to create this program because they [Cuesta] had a lot of input from ranchers and people in the area about having a hard time finding people who had basic skills," said Shelly Ingram, the associate director of ranch education programs, who was appointed in February.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Shelly Ingram

OPEN CLASSROOM The 75-acre property across from Cuesta College's main campus is the future home of the ranch education programs.

These classes belong to the Fundamental Agricultural Skills program under the ranch education wing. But there are other courses in this department that are open to all community members aged 16 and above.

On Oct. 8, Cuesta will offer a pasture management class to fight erosion and create soil health. Then, from Nov. 18 to 19, the ranch education program will have an introductory workshop on holistic management. Limited to 20 seats per class, the former costs $40 and the latter $45. People can sign up through the community programs website, by calling Ingram at (628) 888-4012, or emailing her at shelly_ingram@cuesta.edu.

Ingram told New Times that these two classes could help out smallholders, people who have small acres of land or hobby farms.

"They are becoming more and more popular as people are looking to grow their own food or just want their children to have experience around animals," she said. "We want to encourage people who have small properties to look at it in a sustainable way, to understand a little bit more about planning, and help them be successful."

The classes will take place at Cuesta's 75-acre pasture property. Ingram added that they hope to introduce animal management classes there next year through partnerships with Cal Poly and local ranchers. She hopes these Cuesta classes will complement similar courses offered at Cal Poly.

"I think what we're looking to provide here is an opportunity for people who maybe aren't looking for a four-year program, but are looking for some validation of their skills," she said. "We're looking to create a certificate program where students can come and maybe they're already working on a ranch but they want to learn how to work around animals, but maybe they want to learn about sustainability or learn about how to repair tractors or wells."

The most significant lesson students can take away from the hands-on classes is how to be sustainable.

"That's a huge factor in this area because there are a lot of ranchers who want to pursue the future in a sustainable way," Ingram said.

Fast facts

• Teenage golfers Cooper Grashart and Jeffery Forster from SLO and Santa Barbara, respectively, represented First Tee's Central Coast chapter in the PGA TOUR Championships. The event took place from Sept. 20 to 25 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and was televised nationally on Golf Channel.

• Pismo Beach will host its 76th annual Clam Festival from Oct. 14 to 16. Visitors throng from all over California to the three-day event and take part in live music, beer and wine, and the coveted clam chowder contest. For more information, visit experiencepismobeach.com/clam-festival.

• A Lunch with the League webinar hosted by the SLO County League of Women Voters on Oct. 17 will feature County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano describing the procedures in place to ensure accurate election results. Registration is free and available at my.lwv.org/california/san-luis-obispo-county. Δ

Reach Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal at brajagopal@newtimesslo.com.