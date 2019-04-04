Cuesta College's 'Ghost Ship' receives 10 national awards 

The Cuesta College Drama Department's production of Ghost Ship received 10 national awards from the Kennedy Center, including Outstanding Theatrical Creation, Outstanding Production of a New Work, Outstanding Performance and Production Ensemble, and Outstanding Director.

In February, the play showcased in Los Angeles at the 2019 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.

Cuesta will be recognized for its achievements at the 50th annual National Festival at the John F. Kennedy Center of the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The festival runs April 15 through 20. Visit kennedy-center.org for more information. Δ