Cuesta College presents the award-winning play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time 

From the technical wonders of special effects to the heartfelt acting, Cuesta College's drama program aims to make a profound impact on every aspect of the theater experience.

In her last directorial role before she heads into retirement, bree valle wanted her final production to be an emotionally impactful story about a young person's unique perspective and a showcase of what the Cuesta Drama Program is capable of.

"There's nothing like sitting in a space where everyone is breathing the same air as the performers and having a visceral reaction and experience together," she said.

INTENSE AND IMPACTFUL Actor Jordan Michel (right), who plays the role of Christopher Boon's father, Ed, said the relationship between the two characters is one of the more intense and impactful roles he's played.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is the Broadway adaptation of Mark Haddon's best-selling novel of the same title. The play, which began its run on Dec. 4, will continue until Dec. 11 at the Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center Experimental Theater in a special limited showing.

The story centers on the experience of neurodivergent youth Christopher Boon, who, after being accused of a crime, goes on a journey to find the true culprit all while facing the challenges that come along with his unique understanding of the world.

"You are inside the brain of someone who is neurodivergent," valle said. "It's fast-paced and ... you're experiencing things through his eyes and it's like bam, bam, pow!"

Christopher and the audience go on a hero's journey with the help of modern-day special effects—projectors and moving stage pieces handled by the production ensemble.

FANTASTICAL PERSPECTIVE The interactions between Christopher Boon (Dylan Hahn, right) and Judy Boon (Harlow Winterfire, left) showcase the particular obsessions and quirks that are part of Christopher's neurodivergent worldview.

Valle worked alongside Technical Director Richard Jackson to ensure the technical work for the play would be above and beyond previous productions and also stand as a starting point for the program to continue creating even more advanced productions.

"As I move into retirement, I want to leave the program with a legacy of continuing to challenge itself and the students, and these are the tools that will allow them to do so," valle said.

In addition to the technical aspects of the play, valle knew that casting was going to be key in portraying the particular perspective of the main character. By choosing actor Dylan Hahn, who—similar to valle—deals with the challenges and unique worldview that come along with being neurodivergent, the director aimed to give the audience a true perspective highlighting how someone like Christopher would act in this setting.

"We live in an extraordinary time in the history of performance, a moment in which 'authenticity' has become immensely important to our industry," valle said. "I feel it's our duty as theater artists to honor and promote representational honesty."

This desire helped draw in other cast members as they resonated with valle's aim to tell an impactful, accurate, and representative tale. Jordan Michel, who plays Christopher's father, Ed Boon, attended Cuesta College and was part of valle's previous productions. After moving back to San Luis Obispo four years ago, Michel reconnected with his alma mater when valle reached out about the role of Ed.

SOLVING THE MYSTERY Program Director bree valle wanted scenes like the confrontation between Christopher Boon (Dylan Hahn) and a duty sergeant (Nathan Miklas) to be bombastic while also providing clear examples of how neurodivergent people interact with the world around them.

"It's probably the most intense role I've had offered to me in a while," Michel said. "There were a lot of moments where the impact of the character I was playing really shocked me."

Michel believes that The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is a perfect final production for valle, noting that it challenged the production crew and required them to rely on everyone's respective strengths to get the production off the ground.

"I want everyone to get their share of the credit because it takes a lot of physical energy to be part of the production," he said. "[The ensemble] might as well be part of the stage itself with how much they are moving and shifting things around."

The physical and technical effort required of the actors, ensemble, and the director is part of valle's mission to keep the audience engaged and involved with the performance.

"You're not going to be bored," valle said with a chuckle.

Michel said he hoped that through this production, audiences would be transported into the mind of Christopher and come to understand the unbelievable worldview people like him have to offer.

"You're going to walk away feeling that you have a different perspective of the world, [one] that might impact you in your actions and your thoughts," Michel said. Δ

