Cuesta College hosts discussion with former NPR journalists 

Renee Montagne, former co-host of NPR's Morning Edition, and Kelly McEvers, former host of NPR's All Things Considered, will take part in a special behind-the-stories discussion at the Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center (CPAC). Proceeds from the event will benefit KCBX (Central Coast Public Radio). Tickets are $45 for adults and $35 for students. Admission to a special reception for the event is $100 (which includes reserved seating). The CPAC is located at Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. Call (805)-549-8855 for more info. Δ