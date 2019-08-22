Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

August 22, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Cuesta College hosts discussion with former NPR journalists 

By

Renee Montagne, former co-host of NPR's Morning Edition, and Kelly McEvers, former host of NPR's All Things Considered, will take part in a special behind-the-stories discussion at the Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center (CPAC). Proceeds from the event will benefit KCBX (Central Coast Public Radio). Tickets are $45 for adults and $35 for students. Admission to a special reception for the event is $100 (which includes reserved seating). The CPAC is located at Cuesta College, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. Call (805)-549-8855 for more info. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Steve Miller Band bassist talks about their Aug. 22 Vina Robles show Read More

  2. Latino Outreach Council holds scholarship benefit at DANA Adobe Read More

  3. Love inspires North County artists Read More

  4. Disc golf makes for a great after-work activity Read More

  5. The Kitchen boasts a terrific cast but a terrible story Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation