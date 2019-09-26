Cuesta College hosts Central Coast Writers Conference 

The 35th annual Central Coast Writers Conference takes place at Cuesta College on Sept. 26, 27, and 28. Sponsored by SoCreate, the event was named Best Conference in the West by The Writer magazine earlier this year. Forty presenters will offer more than 100 classes in screenwriting, poetry, memoir, nonfiction, and several other categories. The conference features workshops for all ages and experience levels.

This year marks the first time that each class, panel, and keynote will be recorded for audio and available for purchase. This will allow students to refer to the recordings later, rather than depend too heavily on notes, Teri Bayus, director of the conference, explained in press materials.

"We have a set of phenomenal speakers, and as critical as note taking may be, we want our attendees to be able to focus on the words themselves, not just writing them down," Bayus said. "This way, you can enjoy being in the moment, knowing that you can refer back to specific content later."

For the first time, this year's conference will also include opportunities for writers under age 13, including classes in journaling, public speaking, and other areas.

"This age range is precisely when we need to encourage children to find their voices and know what they say is important," Bayus said. "Teach them now, and they'll know it forever." Δ