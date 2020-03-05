Cuesta College hosts author talk with Lili Sinclaire 

Central Coast-based author Lili Sinclaire will discuss her latest book, The Fork Trail Guide, during an author talk event at Cuesta College on Saturday, March 7, from 2 to 3 p.m. Admission to the event is $10 and includes a paperback copy of the lifestyle book, which focuses on mindfulness and making the right decisions in order to move forward in your life journey. Copies of the book are also available to purchase through Amazon and other online booksellers. For more details, visit liliasinclaire.com. Δ