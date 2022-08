Sea Glass and Driftwood Scenes, a Creative Me workshop with art instructor Joan Martin Fee, will be held at Art Center Morro Bay on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendees will create their own driftwood scenes using local sea glass and driftwood.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Joan Martin Fee

Admission to the class is $40. Call (805) 286-5993 or visit creativemetime.com for more info on the workshop and other upcoming programs hosted by Creative Me Time. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ