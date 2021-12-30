Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 30, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Cowboy Bebop 

By
click to enlarge 3. 2. 1. LET'S JAM! Set in the year 2071, Cowboy Bebop (1998) follows a crew of bounty hunters aboard a spaceship, led by Spike Spiegel, a former hitman exiled from a mysterious crime syndicate. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SUNRISE
  • Photo Courtesy Of Sunrise
  • 3. 2. 1. LET'S JAM! Set in the year 2071, Cowboy Bebop (1998) follows a crew of bounty hunters aboard a spaceship, led by Spike Spiegel, a former hitman exiled from a mysterious crime syndicate.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 1998

Where's it showing? Netflix

bingeable.png

If you were ever planning on giving Netflix's new live-action iteration of Cowboy Bebop a whirl, why not rewatch or, if it's your first time, dip your toes into the original anime beforehand? Conveniently, both shows are currently available through the streaming service, which reportedly canceled the live-action series only a month after its first season's release, due to disappointing reviews.

I cannot vouch for nor denounce the ill-fated series, as I haven't finished it myself yet. But its release got me in the mood to jump back into the atmospheric world of its source material, the neo-noir anime I loved watching as a teenager on Cartoon Network's Toonami (almost as near to my heart as the less heavy, far cheesier, but beautifully operatic classic that is Dragon Ball Z).

Set in the year 2071, Cowboy Bebop follows a crew of bounty hunters aboard a spaceship led by Spike Spiegel, a former hitman exiled from a mysterious crime syndicate. We slowly learn more and more about Spike's somber past as the show progresses between the crew's various escapades, which range from apprehending a fugitive inside of a space casino to ingesting hallucinogenic mushrooms while stranded on one of Jupiter's moons.

Don't feel the need to reciprocate the latter, though, Cowboy Bebop's visual prowess and catchy soundtrack will leave you high on life. (one season, 26 episodes, 25-min. each). Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Nor-Cal rock act The Coffis Brothers & The Mountain Men play Dec. 30 at The Siren Read More

  2. Visual poet Karl Kempton's new photography book offers unique meditations on the Oceano Dunes Read More

  3. Hogwarts and Whoville are decked out for holiday happenings at Universal Studios Hollywood Read More

  4. Nightmare Alley delivers film noir thrills through the rise and fall of a con man Read More

  5. Kate Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation