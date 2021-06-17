Got a News Tip?
June 17, 2021 Opinion » Letters

COVID-19 may get the final say 

Many thanks to Rita Casaverde's New Times commentary ("Something to remember," April 8) calling out Jordan Cunningham's sardonic efforts at making fun of COVID-19. When I think of the hundreds of thousands who have suffered family deaths, illnesses, and long-term side effects due to COVID-19, I find Cunningham's remarks beyond the pale. While he and his fellow Republicans attempt to thwart President Biden's sincere attempts to make our country's citizens safe by vaccinating enough people for us to achieve herd immunity, we all remain at risk due to their ignorance and conspiracy-loving ways. We expect our elected leaders to exercise sound judgment; Jordan Cunningham comes up short. Sadly, when it comes to people like him, COVID-19 may have the last laugh.

Bruce Badrigian

Morro Bay

