Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 01, 2021 News

COVID-19 Delta variant detected in SLO County 

By

San Luis Obispo County recently reported its first case of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which research shows spreads more easily and quickly than prior strains of the coronavirus.

The SLO County Public Health Department announced the first Delta case on June 29, as part of a weekly COVID-19 update that reported 34 new COVID-19 cases since last week, mostly in Paso Robles and Atascadero.

"The Delta variant has been spreading rapidly throughout the world and is quickly taking hold in California," SLO County Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein said in a statement. "This is an unfortunate reminder that the pandemic is not over."

The county said it's investigating the case to determine how the individual contracted the variant and will take steps to prevent its spread. The Delta variant now accounts for about 1 in 4 infections in the U.S.

While the Delta variant is highly transmissible and can cause more severe illness, health experts assure that fully vaccinated individuals remain protected against it.

SLO County shared recent research from the Public Health England indicating that two doses of vaccine are more than 90 percent effective at preventing severe illness from the variant.

Those who are not vaccinated, however, are at serious risk. Boresntein urged residents who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated to get their vaccines now. About 63 percent of eligible SLO County residents have received at least one dose, which lags behind the state average.

"If you've been waiting, now is the time," Borenstein said. "Together we can protect our community and put this pandemic behind us for good."

Borenstein did not change the county's guidance on masks in response to the variant. Public health officials in Los Angeles County did just that on June 28, issuing an updated recommendation that asks members of the public to wear masks in indoor public spaces again, regardless of their vaccination status.

"At this time, SLO County Public Health is not issuing any additional recommendations regarding mask wearing beyond the current state and federal recommendations," said Michelle Shoresman, a spokesperson for SLO County Public Health. "We are, however, monitoring the local situation closely and will remain open to considering additional recommendations if local data indicates the need."

As of June 29, SLO County had seven residents hospitalized with COVID-19, with three in the ICU. While hospital numbers remain low for COVID-19, local ICU beds are currently in high demand. On June 29, SLO County reported just 29 percent available ICU capacity.

Health officials said that could be explained as a combination of a typically busier summer season and the fact that hospital operations have largely returned to "normal" post COVID-19.

"We haven't noticed a particular trend, but we are continuing to monitor availability," Shoresman said. "However, this does point out the potential for significant problems if we were to have another surge of serious COVID illness. ... That's why it remains very important for people to continue to get vaccinated and truly try to put an end to COVID." Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Winning Images 2021: Check out our annual photography contest's winners
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in News

  |  

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Porter sentenced to 285 years for child sex crimes Read More

  2. SLO County grapples with a $3.2 million loss on cannabis Read More

  3. Paso school board debates critical race theory Read More

  4. With state rental assistance slow to arrive, tenants and service groups look anxiously to the end of eviction protections Read More

  5. This summer is the first opportunity to recover learning lost in pandemic Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation