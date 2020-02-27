Courage and honesty 

As this nasty personal attack campaign against SLO County 3rd District Supervisor Adam Hill continues to turn our local elections into a mud fight, I want to offer my own personal experience.

I am the field operations manager for Adam's campaign, a 20-year-old woman, and about to finish at Cal Poly. It's been a pleasure working for Adam. He is always encouraging, caring, and funny. While campaign work is often done on a volunteer basis, he's insisted on paying me twice the minimum wage, and has entrusted me with many of our voter outreach activities as well as coordination with other campaigns. Adam's work has shown me that integrity and compassion are still present in our political system and has kept me feeling hopeful in the future of our country. When chaos rings in our national political stage, I look to Adam as a beacon of courage and honest leadership.

I've been to every candidate forum, and I am deeply proud to be working for someone as smart and passionate about the issues as Adam. I've also had a chance to meet others Adam has appointed and promoted through the years, and most are now leaders in the community.

In Adam's campaign, we decided to stick to the issues and his strong record. He's highly sensitive to the dampening effect attack campaigns have on voters, and he's spoken often for the need for young people like me to be and stay inspired to work for the betterment of our democratic process. As a psychology major, I recognize and appreciate his unmatched time and effort put in to fighting for adequate behavioral and mental health care in our district.

When I discuss politics with my peers, I speak of my work with Adam with great pride. It has been an honor to be on his team, and it is with full confidence that I stand behind him and his advocacy. Adam Hill is one of the reasons I will not only stay involved in politics, but I will work to create my own path to leadership opportunities, drawing confidently on my experience of working with Adam.

Paden McNiff

San Luis Obispo