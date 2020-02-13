County to consider taking lead on Blue Bag Partnership 

Things are looking up for an experimental homeless trash cleanup project that many community members considered to be hugely successful and that SLO County staff plan to recommend implementing as a more permanent fixture.

At its meeting on Feb. 11, the Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA) board of directors discussed the possibility of leading an ongoing countywide homeless encampment trash cleanup effort called the Blue Bag Partnership Project. Along with the help of several nonprofits and county and city agencies, SLO County Public Works spearheaded the project's pilot effort in September 2019, a four-week experiment that provided inhabitants of a homeless encampment by the South Higuera Street bridge with the tools necessary to dispose of built-up waste.

click to enlarge File Photo Courtesy Of Tim Waag

BEFORE Before the Blue Bag pilot launched in September 2019, nearly every corner of a homeless encampment near the South Higuera Street bridge was overflowing with trash.

During the program's operation, a dumpster was installed near the Higuera bridge camp's entrance. Volunteers, county and city staffers, and law enforcement officials distributed nearly 200 blue garbage bags and scores of sharps containers—which allow for the safe disposal of used syringes—to inhabitants of the encampment.

Residents of the camp collected and disposed of roughly 6.8 tons of trash and 1,600 syringes in four weeks, according to a report released in November 2019.

Community members and public officials lauded the effort as a creative way to help individuals experiencing homelessness, and the SLO County Board of Supervisors expressed interest in seeing the Blue Bag project expanded at a December 2019 meeting.

But Public Works couldn't continue heading the project or find any other agencies or volunteers willing to take the lead on its expansion. The IWMA was still mulling over leadership options in early 2020 when the county decided it could launch a more permanent and expansive version of the Blue Bag pilot effort itself.

County staff will be recommending that the Board of Supervisors include funding for a Blue Bag Partnership Project launch in the fiscal year 2021 budget, according to County Administrative Officer Wade Horton. Although the county still wants to include the IWMA as one of many partners in the effort, Horton said it makes more sense for the county to handle the project's coordination.

"The IWMA, they have a small staff," Horton told New Times. "This issue is complex. It's not just about trash removal. It's also about how do we reach out and encourage folks who are suffering from homelessness into programing."

County staff aren't exactly sure yet how costly the project might be, but Horton said they'd like to hire a full-time behavioral health tech to work with the residents of encampments and provide them with any necessary resources. The project would also require a part-time task manager in Public Works, supplies, and buy-in from the county's cities. Horton said that last bit won't likely be a problem—the county's city managers have already expressed interest in participating.

County budget hearings won't come until June, but Horton said he expects the Blue Bag Partnership Project to receive widespread support. Homelessness is the board's top priority right now, he said, and it's an issue everyone wants to address.

So far, Horton appears to be correct. Although the IWMA won't be heading the project, IWMA board members said at the Feb. 11 meeting that they'd like to help in any way they can. Δ