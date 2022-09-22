County Public Health anticipates winter surge of COVID-19 

President Joe Biden might have said the pandemic is over, but health officials in SLO County disagree.

"COVID-19 is still actively circulating in our community," said Tom Cuddy, public information officer of the county Public Health Department.

As of Sept. 14, the SLO County COVID-19 dashboard says that there are currently 167 active cases in the area. With a potential winter surge in cases, Cuddy said it's imperative for residents to get the new omicron boosters.

"Staying up to date on your COVID-19 vaccine protection—in addition to getting a flu shot—is the best way to protect yourself this winter, protect your family as we look ahead to the holiday season, and do your part to help protect our community's hospital capacity ahead of a possible winter surge," Cuddy said. "Getting boosted (much like the flu shot) re-ups your protection from COVID-19, specifically against the currently circulating variants."

In response to the Centers for Disease Control's recommendation of the bivalent booster vaccine earlier this month, the SLO County Public Health Department started rolling out three mobile vaccine clinics where residents can get their omicron booster vaccines at no cost. The next vaccine clinic will take place on Sept. 23 at Oak Park in Paso Robles from 1 to 7:30 p.m., featuring a combo pack of booster vaccines and free tacos.

Those who can't make it don't need to worry, because there are plenty of boosters to go around. Residents can get their updated booster shots at doctor offices and pharmacies, or can schedule a visit to one of Public Health's clinics.

According to Cuddy, the bivalent vaccines provide targeted protection against the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 strains of COVID-19 as well as the original strain. The effectiveness of previous versions of the booster shots actually decrease over time, which is why it's important to get new and updated booster shots.

For those interested in replenishing their protection against COVID-19, two options are available: a Moderna booster for ages 18 and older, and a Pfizer booster for ages 12 and older.

"The previous booster doses are still available for children ages 5 to 11, at least five months after completing their original series," Cuddy said.

In order to be eligible, residents can get a shot two months after their primary vaccinations or two months after receiving a previous booster dose.

In an early September press release from the Public Health Department, Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer urged residents to get their booster shot to prevent another surge in cases.

"We all want to enjoy this winter without a terrible surge of COVID-19—nobody wants to get sick, and nobody wants our hospitals to be overwhelmed. Boosters and flu shots are among our most powerful tools to make that a reality," Dr. Borenstein said. Δ