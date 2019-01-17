Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 17, 2019 News

SLO County fire districts look to an uncertain future 

By

Four of the seven current fire districts in SLO County may not be able to financially sustain themselves in the future.

At a Jan. 15 SLO County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board decided to create an ad hoc committee with 2nd District Supervisor Bruce Gibson and 1st District Supervisor John Peschong, to work on solutions for special district fire departments that aren't bringing in enough revenue to stay fiscally solvent.

During public comment, Rob Roberson, San Miguel Fire District chief and general manager, said that it's a countywide issue that needs to be addressed.

"The last thing we want to do is come up short or miss a call. You know, dial 911 and no one is available because of lack of revenue," he said.

click to enlarge PUTTING OUT FIRES Four out of seven fire districts in SLO County might need financial assistance in the future. - FILE PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • File Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • PUTTING OUT FIRES Four out of seven fire districts in SLO County might need financial assistance in the future.

Retired fire chiefs Dan Turner and Mike McMurry presented their evaluation of the special district fire protection in the unincorporated areas within the county. The issue isn't unique to the county. Statewide, an increase in training requirements and changing demographics has led to fewer volunteer firefighters. That decrease, in turn, has led to an increased need for paid part- and full-time firefighters, which is more expensive.

Their evaluation looked at the fire districts in Oceano, San Miguel, Santa Margarita, and Templeton, including what would happen if they were to dissolve—in which case fire service would either be provided by the county or default to the nearest Cal Fire station.

If the Five Cities Fire Authority joint agreement falls through in the future, Oceano might have to look into divesting from the district, which could cost the county an additional $600,000.

San Miguel indicated that it's unsure whether it will provide fire service in another five years. Annual staffing and operations for the community's district are estimated to increase by $1.3 million.

Santa Margarita's fire service prospects are also uncertain in the future, and the fire station needs to be replaced. Templeton Fire needs to figure out a way to augment its funding or the district will have to divest, as well. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in News

  |  

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Here to help: SLO Noor Foundation offers free health care to the uninsured Read More

  2. Helping hand: Volunteers assist seniors in need through Adopt a Grandparent Read More

  3. Peschong's firm netted $643,000 to defeat Measure G Read More

  4. CAT-astrophe averted! How a dedicated group of cat lovers has controlled SLO county's feral cat population Read More

  5. Los Osos board candidate contests November 2018 election Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation