Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

June 03, 2021 News

Countdown for Lucia Mar recall petitioning has officially started 

By

A group of South County parents has the green light to move forward with its efforts to recall several Lucia Mar Unified School District board of education members who they say failed to advocate for students amid the pandemic.

On May 28, the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's office gave Central Coast Families for Education Reform the go-ahead to begin circulating petitions calling for elections to recall Lucia Mar board members Colleen Martin, Dee Santos, and Donald Stewart. The group, which initially formed through Facebook with the aim of getting youth sports back up and running, is now registered with the Secretary of State as an active recall committee.

click to enlarge 'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH' Michael Mulder, vice president of Central Coast Families for Education Reform, announced plans to recall three Lucia Mar Unified School District board of education members on May 4. - FILE PHOTO BY KASEY BUBNASH
  • File Photo By Kasey Bubnash
  • 'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH' Michael Mulder, vice president of Central Coast Families for Education Reform, announced plans to recall three Lucia Mar Unified School District board of education members on May 4.

Members have 160 days to collect 8,302 signatures in support of recalling each of the three board members in question, amounting to around 15 percent of the voters who reside within Lucia Mar's boundaries. Petitioning has already started, according to Christin Brittingham, a Lucia Mar parent of four and director of communications for the group.

"There's a lot of people really coming out of the woodwork with passion," Brittingham said.

The group is currently working to train volunteers who plan to help canvass South County using almost every method possible, Brittingham said, including door knocking, booths outside of grocery stores, and rallies. The first drive-through signing event is scheduled for June 6 at 3 Fat Guys in Grover Beach, where anyone interested can drive up to the parking lot, order food, and sign a petition.

While she's hopeful the group will gather enough signatures to launch a recall election, Brittingham said she hopes all the noise will at least put the board of education in the spotlight.

"We didn't know this school board didn't have our backs until they didn't have our backs," Brittingham said. "Whether we win this thing or not I think it's a really good thing."

Central Coast Families for Education Reform first announced plans to petition for a recall election at a rally on May 4, where Vice President Michael Mulder said board members Martin, Santos, and Stewart demonstrated that they "do not support the best interests of our students," by voting against school resource officers in schools, blaming parents for low student achievement throughout distance learning, and allegedly violating the Brown Act by not allowing in-person or live public comment between March and September 2020.

Lucia Mar board members Martin, Santos, and Stewart wrote in a joint statement on May 5 that the pandemic was a challenging time for everyone, and that "student success and the health and safety of our students and staff have guided every decision made unanimously by the seven members of the elected board of education."

The Lucia Mar Unified Teachers Association released a statement in support of the board members and their leadership amid the pandemic shortly after, calling the recall effort a "witch hunt" that would only succeed in wasting taxpayer dollars.

SLO County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong estimates that, if the petitions are successful, a recall election would cost the Lucia Mar Unified School district around $350,000. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in News

  |  

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. SLO and Santa Barbara counties meet state’s criteria for yellow tier Read More

  2. Camp Roberts won’t be used to house unaccompanied migrant children Read More

  3. A local tells his family's story of fleeing the Armenian genocide Read More

  4. Same bar, new look: Harry's Night Club and Beach Bar gets a refresh Read More

  5. Lucia Mar teachers support board members facing recall Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation