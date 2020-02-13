Corrections 

• In the Feb. 6 news story, "Beraud takes the lead in supervisor candidate fundraising—and some flak for it," New Times incorrectly described a campaign donation to Ellen Beraud from Beachwood Industries LLC. The company shares an owner with Lowell Herb, a cannabis firm whose Nipomo warehouse was raided by the state.

• In the Jan. 30 article, "Oceano CSD votes to reconsider controversial bar on Cynthia Replogle's committee participation," New Times incorrectly stated that Katherine Schwinghammer lives in Arroyo Grande. She lives in Oceano. Δ