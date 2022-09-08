Corrections: 

• In the Sept. 1 story "Public safety, marijuana are top issues for Paso Robles," New Times incorrectly spelled the names of John Hamon and Michael Rivera. New Times regrets the error.

• In the Sept. 1 story "Fighting burnout: Nationwide teacher shortage hits home for special education in Lucia Mar school district," New Times incorrectly indicated the nature of the Lucia Mar School District shortage of educators. The district is facing a shortage of special education paraprofessionals. We regret the error. Δ