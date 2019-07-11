Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 11, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Correction 

By

The June 27 arts article, "Homecoming," should have stated that artist Tony Girolo attended high school in Geneva when his family moved there for a time when Girolo's stepfather was working abroad as a professor. Girolo had studio space at the Bunker in SLO, an arrangement the artist said ended about nine months ago.

In the same article, the caption titled "Representational" should read, "Portraits: In addition to his abstract work, artist Tony Girolo also paints portraits, like friend Coco Herda in Portrait of Coco." Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Bingeable: Green Porno Read More

  2. Paul Thorn brings his Southern rock, blues, and gospel to Presqu'ile Winery on July 6 Read More

  3. SLO Public Libraries partner with Hearst Castle for centennial programs Read More

  4. Film Listings, 7/4/19 – 7/11/19 Read More

  5. Instinctive Curiosity, Intentional Connection art show at Linnaea's Cafe elevates mobile photography Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation