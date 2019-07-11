Correction 

The June 27 arts article, "Homecoming," should have stated that artist Tony Girolo attended high school in Geneva when his family moved there for a time when Girolo's stepfather was working abroad as a professor. Girolo had studio space at the Bunker in SLO, an arrangement the artist said ended about nine months ago.

In the same article, the caption titled "Representational" should read, "Portraits: In addition to his abstract work, artist Tony Girolo also paints portraits, like friend Coco Herda in Portrait of Coco." Δ