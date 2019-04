A March 28 story titled "Atascadero will charge its residents a fee for contaminating the recycling bin" incorrectly stated that residents would be charged for overfilling their recycling carts. Only commercial customers will be charged the fee by cubic-yard. The article also incorrectly stated that fees would go into effect after all recycling carts had a sticker placed on it by SLO County Integrated Waste Management Authority. Δ