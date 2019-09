Guest poets Celeste Goyer and Luke Johnson will read during the next Corners of the Mouth event at Linnaea's Cafe in SLO on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 7 to 9 p.m. Attendees are welcome to participate in an open reading, which immediately follows the featured readers. Admission to the event is free. Call (805) 903-3595 or visit languageofthesoul.org for more info on the Corners of the Mouth series. Δ