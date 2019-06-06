Corks and sauce 

Wine ready: You may be able to describe some nuances in your wine glass, but what do you know about corkscrews and wine labels? The Wine History Project is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony with the SLO Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 6, at 4:30 p.m. at the Wine History Project Office (3592 Broad St., suite 104). Enjoy a wine tasting and food boards by Jen Fox while discovering the new exhibits, including Progression of Corkscrew Developments and original works of art such as hand-painted and etched wine bottles from the Central Coast Wine Classic, as well as historical wine labels and advertisements. Call (805) 439-4647 or write to karen@winehistoryproject.org to RSVP ... Wonder which chef will win the Best Mac 'n' Cheese trophy? Going on its eighth year, the Macaroni and Cheese Festival is still providing us comfort food, fab music (of course the Cheeseballs will be there playing '70s and '80s hits), and an ocean view. Even the vegans are invited for their own special version of mac. On Saturday, June 8, from 2 to 6 p.m., the fest will be held at Avila Beach Golf Resort (6464 Ana Bay Drive in Avila Beach). As you would suspect, vendors will be serving plenty of cheese-covered noodles, plus wine, brewskies, and spirits. Tickets (with a portion going to Woods Humane Society) can be purchased at themacandcheesefest.com for $62 or $80 at the door ... If you don't know how to make pizza the Italian way, and you want to learn how to make the most popular dish on the planet, Grandma Ingrid's (234 Norwood St., Arroyo Grande) is hosting a pizza class on Sunday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to noon. A friend of hers from Italy shared the pizza dough recipe you will be learning, and pizza sauce-making lessons will start with tomatoes canned from last year's garden. You will make a pizza in class and bring home some dough to make pizza for your family. ($50 tickets available at eventbrite). Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre is inspired to find delicious eats. Send your newsy nibbles and bites through the editor at clanham@newtimesslo.com.