September 23, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Copshop 

By
TROUBLE IN MIND Gerard Butler stars as Bob Viddick, a hitman who will go to whatever lengths it takes to get his target, in Copshop.
  • Photo Courtesy Of Sculptor Media
  • TROUBLE IN MIND Gerard Butler stars as Bob Viddick, a hitman who will go to whatever lengths it takes to get his target, in Copshop.

What's it rated? R

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Downtown Centre, Galaxy, Park, Stadium 10

newflicks.png

Co-written and directed by Joe Carnahan (Smokin' Aces, The Grey, Boss Level), Copshop delivers an action-filled crime drama. On the run from an assassin, con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) tries to hide in a small town jail by punching rookie cop Valerie Young (Alexis Louder) and getting himself arrested, but the assassin, Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler), finds his own way to get locked up, biding his time in the cell next door until he gets a chance to complete his mission. When a competing assassin (Toby Huss) shows up, all hell breaks loose.

I'm a big fan of Carnahan's high-octane macho fantasies, and while this one doesn't measure up to his better films, for action fans it's worth a trip to the theater for two main reasons: Louder is flat-out awesome as a rookie cop with integrity and bravery to burn; and Huss is a scenery-chewing psychopath whose hitman character is a joy to watch. To their credit, both Grillo and Butler turn in watchable performances, but Louder and Huss steal every scene they're in.

As for the action, it's in keeping with Carnahan's "more is more" philosophy. Heads get bashed and bullets fly fast and furious, and though there's something of a mid-film slump, the story ends with a crackling intensity that's impossible to turn away from. If you have a hankering for some crazy mayhem, this is worth a trip to the theater. (107 min.). Δ

