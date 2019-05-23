Consider senior housing 

I was pleased to read about plans for senior housing at the corner of Tank Farm Road and Broad Street in San Luis Obispo. I am a longtime city resident who loves living in SLO, but I have concerns (as I get older) that housing options for seniors here are limited. When we talk about local housing needs, we need to remember that it's more than young families and working people.

Active seniors should also be considered, and we should have a range of options and services available. I saw that lack at the time I needed to help my mother find a place when she could no longer be in her own home. Not all seniors have the same needs.

I'm hopeful about plans like the one just announced, the proposed Villaggio SLO, and other innovative ideas designed with the aging population in mind.

Karen Wren Mead

San Luis Obispo