Conservatives are driving the bus 

I was struck by the argument made by John Texeira in his commentary "Life in America" (Aug. 16). Let's start with the premise "Conservatives to the back of the bus in 2018." This, I assume, refers to Rosa Parks. She was a black woman who refused to accept discrimination in bus seating. Conservatives are hardly relegated to the back of the bus, John. Conservatives hold majorities in both houses of Congress as well as the White House. They are in the front of the bus, John. They are driving the bus.

You claim the Democratic Party and the national news media discriminate against individuals whose views differ from theirs. Discriminate? How so? Milo Yiannopoulos has spoken his "alt-right" agenda at several college campuses including twice at Cal Poly at great financial cost to the university. Discrimination? If I disagree with him, am I discriminating?

You ask if antifa is the new America. I believe antifa is short for anti-fascist. I believe they primarily oppose the neo-Nazi movement, which has found new life under the current administration. Young men carrying torches, wearing swastika armbands, chanting "a Jew will not replace me" is not my view of the new America. Is it yours, John?

The Second Amendment is for everyone, John, not just conservatives. The national news media is our only defense against the twisted logic you express.

Gregory Ross

Arroyo Grande