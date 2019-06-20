Congress does not deserve a pay raise! 

The House of Representatives' approval rating hovers at the 20 percent mark. If you had an employee who was only 20 percent efficient, what would you do?

Give that employee a raise?

House Democrats are so pleased with their recent performance in Congress that they believe taxpayers should be giving them a $4,500-a-year pay raise!

Well, that is exactly what House Democrats are reported to be planning for the 2020 funding bills that would no longer block cost-of-living adjustments. Congress voted to freeze congressional salaries at $174,000 in 2009, and Republican leaders have struck down the automatic increases every year since.

How is $174,000 a year not enough of a salary for members of Congress when it is more than three times the average American's salary?

And how does this pay raise fit into the Democrats' socialistic Green New Deal? Our congressman, Salud Carbajal, a staunch supporter of the Green New Deal, needs to explain this to his voters.

I suggest we all once again read George Orwell's Animal Farm where it is clearly pointed out "some pigs are more equal than others" in that socialistic world!

Phil Mordaunt

San Luis Obispo