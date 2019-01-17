Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 17, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Congregation Beth David holds MLK celebration 

By

The second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Congregation Beth David takes place on Jan. 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. The event is co-hosted by Bend the Arc Jewish Action, NAACP SLO County Chapter, RACE Matters SLO County, and JCC Federation of SLO and includes workshops, exhibits, kids activities, food, and more. Live entertainment will be provided by the House of Prayer gospel choir, blues duo Valerie Johnson and Al B. Blue, and dancers from the SLO Movement Arts Center.

The celebration also includes a screening of the documentary, Blacks and Jews, at 4:15 p.m. The film includes examinations of key conflicts and the ongoing efforts to resolve them from the point of view of several activists. A discussion and Q-and-A will follow the screening. Admission is free, but space is limited. Attendees may reserve their tickets at my805tix.com. Call (805) 544-0760 or visit jccslo.com for more information. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. What he saw: Milford Zornes' work helped define California landscape painting Read More

  2. Central Coast painters raise money for estuary, state parks Read More

  3. 'On the Basis of Sex' is an inspirational look at the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Read More

  4. Blast from the Past: Drive Read More

  5. SLO Rep's youth actors take on 'Pride and Prejudice' Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation