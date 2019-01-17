Congregation Beth David holds MLK celebration 

The second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Congregation Beth David takes place on Jan. 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. The event is co-hosted by Bend the Arc Jewish Action, NAACP SLO County Chapter, RACE Matters SLO County, and JCC Federation of SLO and includes workshops, exhibits, kids activities, food, and more. Live entertainment will be provided by the House of Prayer gospel choir, blues duo Valerie Johnson and Al B. Blue, and dancers from the SLO Movement Arts Center.

The celebration also includes a screening of the documentary, Blacks and Jews, at 4:15 p.m. The film includes examinations of key conflicts and the ongoing efforts to resolve them from the point of view of several activists. A discussion and Q-and-A will follow the screening. Admission is free, but space is limited. Attendees may reserve their tickets at my805tix.com. Call (805) 544-0760 or visit jccslo.com for more information. Δ