Community representatives who make the county better 

I have just recently moved from Morro Bay to San Luis Obispo, and I am so happy to be able to support and vote for Mayor Heidi Harmon for re-election. I have never met another city leader who was so engaged with encouraging community participation, listening to all sides, and acting with integrity. Heidi is not someone who is beholden to big campaign donors, but rather is someone who is committed to representing her community and helping to take it into the future in a sustainable way. More than anything, I'm happy that she is someone who inspires and encourages participatory democracy.

Being a community leader who has fought for the environment and a mom who has lived in this city, has roots here, and has made her life here, we all benefit from her committed leadership. Women like her and like Dawn Addis, who is running for Morro Bay City Council, are going to change this county for the better as they truly represent their communities.

Julie Zafiratos

San Luis Obispo