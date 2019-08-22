Community power purchase: The rest of the story 

Thank heaven for a city council that wants to look behind the curtain of unknown information. The questions asked by our Atascadero City Council are valid. Just where is all of this "green energy" going to come from. It's dark at night, and solar power would have to be subsidized with batteries that are not cost effective nor environmentally "sustainable." What will the price of purchasing and replacing batteries be in the future? Trying to find and provide "green energy" would put the city at risk of inflated price costs as dams are removed. Where will energy be purchased from? The whole idea smells like a used car sales pitch with very small print in the contract. It sounds good today, but what's to prevent the future price from going up? All of the "savings today" will be "gouging tomorrow." A city must plan for many years in the future, not just tomorrow.

Edward Veek

Atascadero