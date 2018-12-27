Community Foundation awards grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters 

The Community Foundation of SLO County awarded a grant of $4,350 from its Community Needs grant program to Big Brothers Big Sisters of SLO County in support of the agency's school-based youth mentoring program. This afterschool program pairs up elementary school students with student mentors for weekly, supervised activities.

High school and college students are carefully selected to become mentors, who travel to their partner elementary school once a week for the entire school year. With the most recent grant, which will go to support nutritious afterschool snacks and nutrition education for the program's participants, the Community Foundation's contributions to the program total $98,600 since 2006.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters' programs focus on the wellness of the whole child," Community Foundation CEO Heidi McPherson said in a press release. "We are proud to work with organizations that enhance the quality of life in our community." Δ