Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 27, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Community Foundation awards grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters 

By

The Community Foundation of SLO County awarded a grant of $4,350 from its Community Needs grant program to Big Brothers Big Sisters of SLO County in support of the agency's school-based youth mentoring program. This afterschool program pairs up elementary school students with student mentors for weekly, supervised activities.

High school and college students are carefully selected to become mentors, who travel to their partner elementary school once a week for the entire school year. With the most recent grant, which will go to support nutritious afterschool snacks and nutrition education for the program's participants, the Community Foundation's contributions to the program total $98,600 since 2006.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters' programs focus on the wellness of the whole child," Community Foundation CEO Heidi McPherson said in a press release. "We are proud to work with organizations that enhance the quality of life in our community." Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. 'Mary Poppins Returns' is a worthy sequel to its 1964 original Read More

  2. Cambria author recounts helping Tom Petty make it big Read More

  3. Common Ground 2019 at Studios on the Park brings artists together to reflect and heal Read More

  4. Yes, New Year's Eve is on a Monday night, but you can still party close to home Read More

  5. Local author and illustrator strive to teach children about tolerance with 'Different Is The Same' Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2018 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation