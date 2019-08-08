Community choice does seem like a scam 

Thank you Mark Henry for bringing to light the community choice energy scam ("Community choice seems like a scam," Aug. 1). You are so right. Unless those who bought into community choice have new distribution lines coming from new transmission lines recently installed, then the power they are receiving is not totally emission free. The power is coming from the grid, which includes a high percentage of energy from fossil fuels, maybe some from bio-mass and, yes, even nuclear, which is emission free.

The big question is what will happen if Diablo Canyon Power Plant shuts down and removes a large amount of emission-free power?

Ellen Ripley

Arroyo Grande