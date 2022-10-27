Committed to Oceano 

My simple response to Adam Verdin's "Open letter to the Oceano Advisory Council" (Oct. 20) is that no, I do not support nor condone any type of racist, sexist, ageist, or other negative/prejudicial stereotyping or personal attacks. I do not support such behaviors when engaged in by members of the Oceano Advisory Council (OAC), or the public attending OAC meetings, and have made that clear both publicly and privately. What council members do on their own time in their private lives is not something I have any control over. As chair of a volunteer advisory council, I can only seek to hold persons accountable for their behavior in that role and in line with the OAC code of conduct.

Verdin's attack is aimed at demeaning my character by attacking those that I have some association with. To that point, Verdin's hit piece is focused on behaviors of two OAC council members and never once references any prejudicial or inappropriate behaviors on my part. His one comment about my challenging Oceano Community Services District (OCSD) President Linda Austin's using her private land to promote her personal politics was inaccurate. Days after the entire world witnessed the tragic death of George Floyd, at a time that called for compassionate and rational leadership, Austin chose to raise her "Blue Lives Matter" flag over the town of Oceano in a symbolic act that appeared to represent our community. I attended the next OCSD meeting and criticized this action as wholly inappropriate and incendiary. To emphasize its importance I said, "I will go the mat on this," not, "I will take you to the mat" as Verdin alleges.

The real intent of Verdin's attack is to undermine my candidacy for a director's seat on the OCSD. The temporary appointed incumbent, Steve Montes, has distinguished himself by going AWOL from the campaign after an initially disastrous foray into social media on Nextdoor and a candidate forum at Duna Vista Mobile Home Park. Montes then avoided more forums offered by the League of Women Voters or the Oceano Advisory Council, his excuse being that he was either working or would not be treated fairly. If Montes is too busy to campaign, will he have any time to fight for the issues that will best serve Oceano?

OCSD has the standing and opportunity to be a champion for the community of Oceano. It can start demanding a fairer share of the tax monies Oceano generates for the county general fund (millions plus $500,000 a year in tourist bed taxes). It can collaborate on badly needed infrastructure projects that have languished for decades (curbs, gutters, sidewalks, flood control). It can lobby for authority to apply for community betterment grants. It can begin writing more grant applications for parks and recreation programs in conjunction with the Lucia Mar school district. In short, it can be doing a lot more for the community of Oceano.

I will bring decades of experience, work, and commitment to the director position and, most important, I am committed to the community and people of Oceano. I think this is what really worries Verdin and Austin, aka Montes' Campaign Committee. Verdin's personal attack is a too common example in the political landscape of attempting to tarnish an opponent through attacks by surrogates, rather than personally addressing the issues and engaging in public and civil dialogue.

Oceano is at a crossroads between continued living in the past, with its current street flooding, lack of safe routes to schools for kids, being underserved by the county, and catering to the wishes of large business and property owners or embracing and planning for a more equitable, just, and vibrant future. The OCSD can and should play an important role in this future, and I am the candidate committed to providing that leadership. Δ

Charles Varni is the chair of the Oceano Advisory Council. Send a response for publication to letters@newtimesslo.com.