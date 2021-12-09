Coming Spring 2022 

click to enlarge

Focused on outdoor adventures that range from recreational activities to extreme sports, where to find those adventures on California’s Central Coast, the people who seek them out, and the gear that makes it all possible.

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Trailblazing

A quick gander highlighting the best of the Central Coast outdoors from the waters of the Pacific to the coastal peaks. This section will feature short stories, lists, and handy tips about where to go, what to do, and how to get there. It will include staff favorites and expert picks for trails, campgrounds, trips, shops, events, and more.

click to enlarge

Unbound

Get Outside main features will focus on the local explorers making strides in the outdoor universe—from professional athletes to outdoor photographers to gear creators, backpacking enthusiasts,guides, and more—events that highlight the Central Coast’s landscape and the people who come to enjoy it—i.e. Big Sur Foragers festival—the land itself and what it has to offer explorers; the agencies, nonprofits, and volunteers who come together to maintain and elevate those spaces; and the best ways to enjoy them.

click to enlarge

Outdoor Kitchen

Whether it’s crafting cuisine over an open flame or boiling water to hydrate your meal, we want to make sure the food you cook under an open sky is tasty and satisfying. This section will include recipes and tricks for making firepit cuisine—car camping, beach bonfires, or that backyard barbecue—ways to prepare hunted and gathered food, snacks to keep you going while you’re on the go, dehydrated delicacies that make you go yum, and local purveyors you can salivate over.

click to enlarge

Gear Hub

The gear you need to get the job done. Featuring local Central Coast shops, prices, and the equipment that’s necessary to hike, bike, camp, backpack, hunt, fish, hit the water, and explore more. Descriptions and top gear picks will come from local shops, outdoor activity experts, and magazine staff.