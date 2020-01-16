Comedian Chris Franjola performs at Tooth and Nail 

Tooth and Nail Winery in Paso Robles hosts Comedy Night with Chris Franjola on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. Franjola is probably best known as a former writer and frequent performer on the E!'s Chelsea Lately. During his eight-year run with the show, Franjola created some of the program's most memorable characters, including Bieber Man and several others.

Franjola is also well known for hosting Anarchy Afterword, the Sons of Anarchy talk show that followed each episode. His most recent creative project is hosting Cover to Cover, a successful comedy podcast. He's also a current contributor on Heather McDonald's podcast, Juicy Scoop.

Admission to the show is $25, and tickets are available in advance at my805tix.com. All seating is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Food and wine will be available for purchase during the event, which is open to ages 21 and over only. Call (805) 369-6100 or visit rabblewine.com for more details. Δ