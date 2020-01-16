Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 16, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Comedian Chris Franjola performs at Tooth and Nail 

By

Tooth and Nail Winery in Paso Robles hosts Comedy Night with Chris Franjola on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. Franjola is probably best known as a former writer and frequent performer on the E!'s Chelsea Lately. During his eight-year run with the show, Franjola created some of the program's most memorable characters, including Bieber Man and several others.

Franjola is also well known for hosting Anarchy Afterword, the Sons of Anarchy talk show that followed each episode. His most recent creative project is hosting Cover to Cover, a successful comedy podcast. He's also a current contributor on Heather McDonald's podcast, Juicy Scoop.

Admission to the show is $25, and tickets are available in advance at my805tix.com. All seating is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Food and wine will be available for purchase during the event, which is open to ages 21 and over only. Call (805) 369-6100 or visit rabblewine.com for more details. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Uncut Gems is a wild and manic ride through the life of a man addicted to risk Read More

  2. Film Listings, 1/9/20 – 1/16/20 Read More

  3. Film Listings, 1/2/20 – 1/9/20 Read More

  4. Hatewatch: The Witcher Read More

  5. Paso's LXV Wine Lounge displays the quintessentially Southern California work of Carrie Graber Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation