Cold + Flu Defense Shots Naturale 

VirtJuice figured out how to make nature's best health shot taste pretty darn pleasant. People are talking about VirtJuice in Arroyo Grande as the best place to find all the juices, food smoothies, soups, salads, and other local superfood/health store products that you always want to have in your wellness arsenal. Plus, their natural chic lounge decor (which includes macrame and pretty chalkboard art lettering) makes you want to stay awhile and browse. My teenage son goes coconuts over the all-natural, dairy- and processed-sugar-free cookie dough smoothie (using calcium-rich broken cacao nibs). But the Cold + Flu Season Defense Shot is unlike anything I have seen in a long time. It's made with fresh pressed apple and lemon juice, ginger, apple cider vinegar, and oregano oil, with a frothy foam topped with cayenne. Let me tell you, it's potent. After my shot, I was daring my friends to cough on me as I repeated VirtJuice's mantra: "The first wealth is health." It's so true. Pair this defense juice with one of VirtJuice's elderberry syrup drinks ... and you'll be walking with a spring in your step all through winter.

One Defense Shot goes for $4 at VirtJuice, 1200 Grand Ave., No. 103, Arroyo Grande. (805) 994-7076. VirtJuice.com. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre doesn't really want anyone to cough in her face. Send well wishes to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.