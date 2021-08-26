What's it rated? PG-13

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Apple TV Plus

CHILD OF DEAF ADULTS (CODA) Ruby (Emilia Jones, left) is a gifted singer from an otherwise deaf family—(second from left to right) mom Jackie (Marlee Matlin), dad Frank (Troy Kotsur), and brother Leo (Daniel Durant)—who must decide whether to stay and be her family's hearing interpreter or have a life of her own, in Coda.

Writer-director Sian Heder helms this American version of French and Spanish language film La famille Belier. It's a touching family tale that has all the trappings of a cheesy, saccharin-filled flick, but Coda quickly rises above that status and is a wonderful, joy-filled yet tear-inducing watch that leaves us bouyant with light and hope.

Emilia Jones is wonderful as the loyal and overtaxed Ruby, the only hearing member of the Rossi family. They live in a small town whose economy relies on the fishing industry, and the Rossi family is having trouble making ends meet with their small production. The mongers are squeezing the fishermen, and the Rossi family is forced to think about selling their boat. As the only one able to communicate with those around them, Ruby is relied on to be her family's advocate and interpreter. She's frustrated with the fact that this may mean she's doomed to never leave home, but Ruby has dreams and a beautiful voice that could carry her far away.

When she signs up for choir after witnessing her crush do the same, Ruby meets teacher Bernardo Villalobos (Eugenio Derbez), who sees incredible potential in Ruby and doesn't intend to let her waste her talents. This film is funny and sweet and overall a really heartwarming story of how a family can stay together even when they have to be apart. This is absolutely worth watching! (111 mins.)