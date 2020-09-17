Got a News Tip?
September 17, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Cobra Kai 

click to enlarge SWEEP THE LEG The rivalry between Karate Kid characters Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) reignites after Lawrence decides to reopen his alma mater karate dojo, in the popular YouTube Red series, Cobra Kai, which was recently acquired by Netflix.

Photo Courtesy Of NetFlix

SWEEP THE LEG The rivalry between Karate Kid characters Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) reignites after Lawrence decides to reopen his alma mater karate dojo, in the popular YouTube Red series, Cobra Kai, which was recently acquired by Netflix.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2018-ongoing

Where's it streaming? Netflix

More than three decades have passed since the central event of The Karate Kid took place—the All Valley Karate Tournament, which culminated in its final round between young fighters Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Now both in their 50s, the rivalry between the two reignites when Lawrence, a recently fired part-time handyman, decides to reopen his alma mater karate dojo, Cobra Kai, which closed down shortly after his defeat in the tournament. LaRusso, now the successful owner of a car dealership, decides to retaliate by opening a dojo of his own, inspired by the teachings of his former master, Mr. Miyagi. I binged both seasons of Cobra Kai within the span of two to three days, and I don't regret a single moment. I can't quite put my finger on it, but there's something remarkable about seeing Zabka and Macchio reprise their roles as adults, especially Zabka, whose character—once a ruthless, sadistic high school bully—is more humanized and layered than ever before. (20 30-min. episodes) Δ

