Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 31, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Coastal Youth Theater presents The Wizard of Oz 

By

The Clark Center for the Performing Arts hosts Coastal Youth Theater Company's production of The Wizard of Oz, Friday, Nov. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 10. Performances are held every Friday, at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Director Alysa Perry helms this theatrical adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved fantasy novel, which features the songs from the classic 1939 film. The story follows young Dorothy Gale, who is swept away by a tornado and transported to the magical land of Oz. To find her way back home, Gale must journey along the Yellow Brick Road, which leads to the mysterious and all-powerful Wizard in Emerald City. The cast includes more than 30 performers between ages 8 and 18.

Admission to the show is $22 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $18 for students and children under age 18. This production is sponsored by the Coastal Performing Arts Foundation (CPAF). The Clark Center for the Performing Arts is located at 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Call (805) 556-5309 or visit coastalpaf.org for tickets and more info. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Country sensation Granger Smith and his redneck alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr. play the Fremont Theater on Oct. 19 Read More

  2. Orcutt-based painter Sheryl Knight focuses on the Central Coast's signature sceneries Read More

  3. Produced by rap and hip-hop pioneer Kurtis Blow, The Hip Hop Nutcracker comes to San Luis Obispo Read More

  4. Jubilee by the Sea brings hot jazz to Pismo and Arroyo Grande on Oct. 24 to 27 Read More

  5. Joker is disturbing origin story and comment on present-day America Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation