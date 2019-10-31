Coastal Youth Theater presents The Wizard of Oz 

The Clark Center for the Performing Arts hosts Coastal Youth Theater Company's production of The Wizard of Oz, Friday, Nov. 1, through Sunday, Nov. 10. Performances are held every Friday, at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Director Alysa Perry helms this theatrical adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved fantasy novel, which features the songs from the classic 1939 film. The story follows young Dorothy Gale, who is swept away by a tornado and transported to the magical land of Oz. To find her way back home, Gale must journey along the Yellow Brick Road, which leads to the mysterious and all-powerful Wizard in Emerald City. The cast includes more than 30 performers between ages 8 and 18.

Admission to the show is $22 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $18 for students and children under age 18. This production is sponsored by the Coastal Performing Arts Foundation (CPAF). The Clark Center for the Performing Arts is located at 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Call (805) 556-5309 or visit coastalpaf.org for tickets and more info. Δ