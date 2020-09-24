Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 24, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Coastal Elites 

By

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2020

Where's it showing? HBO

click to enlarge THE NEW ABNORMAL Miriam Nessler (Bette Midler) is one of five characters who offers a monologue confession under quarantine, talking about her life in our current political climate, in HBO's comedy TV special Coastal Elites. - PHOTO COURTESY OF DELIRIO MEDIA
  • Photo Courtesy Of Delirio Media
  • THE NEW ABNORMAL Miriam Nessler (Bette Midler) is one of five characters who offers a monologue confession under quarantine, talking about her life in our current political climate, in HBO's comedy TV special Coastal Elites.

Jay Roach (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Meet the Fockers, Bombshell) directs this HBO TV comedy special written by Paul Rudnick (Sister Act, In & Out) about five characters—Miriam Nessler (Bette Midler), Sharynn Tarrows (Kaitlyn Dever), Mark Hesterman (Dan Levy), Clarissa Montgomery (Sarah Paulson), and Callie Josephson (Issa Rae)—who through five monologues speak about our deeply divided politics and how it affects their lives under quarantine. The film was shot remotely due to COVID-19.

Bette Midler's monologue kicks things off, and it's a reminder of what a tour de force she can be! She's really amazing. In fact, all five actors display a level of craft that's a joy to witness. The story is obviously playing to the anti-Trump crowd, so if you're a fan of our current president, you'll hate it, but if you're not, a lot of the dialogue will probably sound like your own thoughts.

Funny, cathartic, and entertaining, the little, no-budget nugget will remind you that you're not alone in your frustrations. (88 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. SLOcal beatmaker Jae Ford releases Alchemy Read More

  2. Studios on the Parks' September show features four decades of culture captured by Mexican-American photographers Read More

  3. Cobra Kai Read More

  4. Upcoming online auction to benefit Nipomo's Dana Adobe and Cultural Center Read More

  5. The Reboot storytelling group presents its season finale, Dirty Work Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation