What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2020

Where's it showing? HBO

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Delirio Media

THE NEW ABNORMAL Miriam Nessler (Bette Midler) is one of five characters who offers a monologue confession under quarantine, talking about her life in our current political climate, in HBO's comedy TV special Coastal Elites.

Jay Roach (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Meet the Fockers, Bombshell) directs this HBO TV comedy special written by Paul Rudnick (Sister Act, In & Out) about five characters—Miriam Nessler (Bette Midler), Sharynn Tarrows (Kaitlyn Dever), Mark Hesterman (Dan Levy), Clarissa Montgomery (Sarah Paulson), and Callie Josephson (Issa Rae)—who through five monologues speak about our deeply divided politics and how it affects their lives under quarantine. The film was shot remotely due to COVID-19.

Bette Midler's monologue kicks things off, and it's a reminder of what a tour de force she can be! She's really amazing. In fact, all five actors display a level of craft that's a joy to witness. The story is obviously playing to the anti-Trump crowd, so if you're a fan of our current president, you'll hate it, but if you're not, a lot of the dialogue will probably sound like your own thoughts.

Funny, cathartic, and entertaining, the little, no-budget nugget will remind you that you're not alone in your frustrations. (88 min.) Δ