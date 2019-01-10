Got a News Tip?
January 10, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Coastal cruising 

By

The sound of silence: Winter is a great time to take advantage of Morro Bay's chill environs! The Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival flocks to the coast this Jan. 18 through 21, you can check out a Monarch Butterfly tour at the Morro Bay Golf Course, and the Embarcadero restaurants are delightfully uncrowded (that means more crab for you; go to morrobay.org) ... Pismo Beach restaurants are offering a slew of delicious, priced-down eats this January Restaurant Month. Check out the three-course meals for $30 to $40 at F. McLintock's Saloon, Lido at the Dolphin Bay Resort, Marisol at the Cliffs, Scotty's Bar & Grill, SeaVenture Restaurant, Splash Café, and more (go to classiccalifornia.com for info). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain has never eaten a butterfly. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

