Coast Union Drama Club presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat 

Coast Union High School in Cambria holds performances of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starting on Friday, March 20, running through Sunday, March 29. Showings take place every Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and every Sunday at 3 p.m., in the school's gymnasium.

This show marks the Coast Union Drama Club's 25th annual production. The club is funded solely through donations, according to a press release from the school, and each production is made possible by community members volunteering their time to help build sets, props, and other necessities.

Costume designer Lisa Graystone-Hergenroeder, a parent of one of the cast members, constructed the iconic "dreamcoat" through recycled and repurposed vintage fabrics. The costumes for Joseph's 11 brothers were also sustainably made.

Tickets to the show are $20 for reserved seating, while general admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. To find out more about the show, email artistic director Rachel German at rgerman@coastusd.org.