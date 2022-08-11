Got a News Tip?
August 11, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Coalesce Bookstore hosts signing with Nick Oliveri, author of A Genocide Too Small 

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF THE COALESCE BOOKSTORE
  • Image Courtesy Of The Coalesce Bookstore

On Saturday, Aug. 20, author Nick Oliveri will be signing copies of his book, A Genocide Too Small, at the Coalesce Bookstore in Morro Bay between 1 and 3 p.m. The book is described as a political thriller that follows characters in both the United States and the fictional country of Coligzev.

Admission to the signing is free. Call (805) 772-2880 or visit coalescebookstore.com for more info on the event and other upcoming programs hosted by the Coalesce Bookstore, located at 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ

