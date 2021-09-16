Got a News Tip?
September 16, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Coalesce Bookstore hosts book signing with J.P. Claypool, author of Finding Morro Bay 

By

Local author J.P. Claypool will be signing copies of his book, Finding Morro Bay: Stories from the Sea, at the Coalesce Bookstore in Morro Bay on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. This nonfiction book is described as a journalized collection of Claypool's various experiences as a sailor, charter fisherman, and commercial fisherman.

Claypool resides in California and is currently working on a sequel to his first novel, Hidden in Plain Sight: Tales from a Secret War. To find out more about Claypool's upcoming book signing, call (805) 772-2880 or visit coalescebookstore.com. The Coalesce Bookstore is located at 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ

