Coalesce Bookstore hosts book signing with children's cookbook co-author Teri Ecker 

Teri Ecker will be signing copies of her new book, Queen Bee's Alphabet Cookbook: A Nutrition Guide for Families, at the Coalesce Bookstore in Morro Bay on Saturday, May 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. The cookbook—written by Teri and Mariah Ecker—is described as a guide for young children to learn healthy habits and basic literacy skills. Admission to the book signing event is free.

For more info on the event and other upcoming signings hosted by the local venue, call (805) 772-2880 or visit coalescebookstore.com. The Coalesce Bookstore is located at 845 Main St., Morro Bay.