Closed by COVID-19, Granada Hotel becomes Granada Grocery—offering wine, food, and hand-picked essentials 

When San Luis Obispo's shelter-at-home order closed the restaurant at Granada Hotel & Bistro, owner Kimberly Walker just didn't feel right about keeping the hotel side of her downtown business open.

"Granada started as a bistro and we built our business on our food and beverage program, so it's really hard to separate one from the other," Walker told New Times. "People come for this holistic experience. We really didn't feel it was appropriate to do something that was piecemeal."

REINVENTING After closing due to the coronavirus, Granada Hotel & Bistro is now Granada Grocery, a pop-up market serving wine, food, and other home essentials.

And so like some other members of SLO County's hospitality industry, Walker has moved swiftly to reinvent her business to continue to serve the community.

Granada Hotel & Bistro is temporarily Granada Grocery, a pop-up market and delivery service offering up bottles of thoughtfully selected wine, to-go food, coffee and tea, beer, cocktail kits, and more.

"We got into the business because we love serving the SLO community," Walker said. "We just started to look at ways of how we could continue to do that in this new landscape, and we thought this would be great. We came back to our love of wine for this grocery concept."

When reached by phone, Walker was just wrapping up her first round of deliveries, a service that's only available to residences in the city of SLO at the moment.

"That was pretty cool, actually," Walker said. "It was neat to put some smiles on people's faces."

Customers can also drop by the market for curbside pick-up, open every day between noon and 5 p.m. at 1130 Morro St. Orders can be placed at granadagroceryslo.com or by calling (805)-544-9110.

Walker said she and her staff have worked hard to offer something a little different—and useful for all of us stuck at home.

"It started with wine, and we started thinking about other things people would want right now," she said. "It's what would you need when you are in shelter-in-place?"

In addition to delivering classics like a cocktail kit that will empower you to make Granada-quality drinks, Walker has put together a variety of "essential boxes" to serve you at home.

There's the "self-care" box, featuring a CBD face mask, chocolates, and more; the "good mornings" box, with a bag of Cacti Coffee, granola, and fresh-squeezed juice; the "stay safe" box, filled with latex gloves, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and sage and Palo Santo; the "find the joy" box, which includes a greeting card for you to fill out and then send along to a missed friend or family member; and a "sexy time" box, described as an "intimacy kit" for those sheltered at home with a significant other.

Walker said she hopes that the community will find joy and connection through Granada's new market. She's been feeling it herself with the way that SLO has come together during the COVID-19 crisis.

"It's neat to see the hope and caring and the friendliness of our community through this very scary, uncertain time," she said. "It says a lot about living here and the people who live here."

Fast facts

• SLO Cider Co. donated 50 percent of its total sales from March 30 to April 4 (up to $5,000) to the SLO County Food Bank. The new cidery opened its tasting room on March 13, just before the COVID-19 crisis closed all non-essential businesses. You can still buy their cider at slociderco.com. "It was sad to have to shut our doors so soon," SLO Cider Co.'s marketing head Peter Ayer said in a press release, "but we are here for the long haul. The SLO community is important to us and we want to help in what small ways we can."

• KROBAR Craft Distillery, Azeo Distillery, and Calwise Spirits Co., all Paso Robles-based distilleries, have repurposed their spirit-making operations to now produce hand sanitizer. The sanitizer is being delivered to local hospitals, first responders, emergency services, businesses, and residents in need. "The key ingredient of sanitizer is high-level alcohol—and we can literally produce it by the tankful," KROBAR co-owner Joe Barton said in a press release. "So, the moment we heard hospitals and health care workers were struggling to find hand sanitizer, my co-owner Steve Kroener and our staff went to work." Δ

