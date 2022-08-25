Got a News Tip?
August 25, 2022 Opinion » Letters

Close Diablo Canyon and its unreliable nucelar reactors 

Given that one or both of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant's reactors have been down more than 40 percent of the year for at least the previous three years (for problems and/or planned downtimes), PG&E claims that "the two units produce a total of 18,000 gigawatt-hours of clean and reliable electricity annually" are at best misleading statements.

Does the governor and Legislature know the true downtime of these two obviously unreliable nuclear reactors?

Extending the life of these unreliable reactors increases our risk for blackouts.

We need a plan that keeps the lights on, not one that improves the odds we'll have more blackouts. Let the California Independent System Operator (ISO) do its job as it was originally required by law, to develop a transmission plan to ensure there would be no blackouts without the Diablo Canyon nuclear reactors. Closing these unreliable nuclear plants should make Cal ISO's job easier.

Donna Gilmore

Monterey

