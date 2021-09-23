click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Master Key Productions

TWISTED Family man Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) is kidnapped and put on the Internet, accused of abusing women and threatened with death if 5 million people view him online. As time ticks on and views multiple, his friends, family, and the police race to find who's behind it, in the limited series Clickbait, screening on Netflix.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Netflix

Nick Brewer seems to be the typical family man, so when he's abducted and humiliated publicly online, those closest to him are sent reeling. His level-headed and cautious wife, Sophie (Betty Gabriel), is protective of their two sons' exposure to their father's predicament, and his explosive and hardheaded sister, Pia (Zoe Kazan), is ready to dive head first into detective mode.

When the video is released, we see Nick bloody and battered, holding a sign that says once the video hits 5 million views he will be killed, and so the race is on. Detective Amiri (Phoenix Raei) takes on the case and soon realizes that these threats could very well be real and there's no chance Pia is going to let him forget that they're up against a clock that won't stop ticking.

This eight-part series takes us through some pretty big twists and turns, a handful of red herrings, and big surprises in the blood-pumping final moments. We don't know the truth until the very end, and what's revealed is a shocker. This is definitely a bingeable series, but also a limited release, so this storyline most likely ends here. If you like a bit of a thriller and a series that keeps you guessing, this is definitely worth a watch. (eight 42- to 52-min. episodes)