Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 23, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Clickbait 

By
click to enlarge TWISTED Family man Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) is kidnapped and put on the Internet, accused of abusing women and threatened with death if 5 million people view him online. As time ticks on and views multiple, his friends, family, and the police race to find who's behind it, in the limited series Clickbait, screening on Netflix. - PHOTO COURTESY OF MASTER KEY PRODUCTIONS
  • Photo Courtesy Of Master Key Productions
  • TWISTED Family man Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) is kidnapped and put on the Internet, accused of abusing women and threatened with death if 5 million people view him online. As time ticks on and views multiple, his friends, family, and the police race to find who's behind it, in the limited series Clickbait, screening on Netflix.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Netflix

bingeable.png

Nick Brewer seems to be the typical family man, so when he's abducted and humiliated publicly online, those closest to him are sent reeling. His level-headed and cautious wife, Sophie (Betty Gabriel), is protective of their two sons' exposure to their father's predicament, and his explosive and hardheaded sister, Pia (Zoe Kazan), is ready to dive head first into detective mode.

When the video is released, we see Nick bloody and battered, holding a sign that says once the video hits 5 million views he will be killed, and so the race is on. Detective Amiri (Phoenix Raei) takes on the case and soon realizes that these threats could very well be real and there's no chance Pia is going to let him forget that they're up against a clock that won't stop ticking.

This eight-part series takes us through some pretty big twists and turns, a handful of red herrings, and big surprises in the blood-pumping final moments. We don't know the truth until the very end, and what's revealed is a shocker. This is definitely a bingeable series, but also a limited release, so this storyline most likely ends here. If you like a bit of a thriller and a series that keeps you guessing, this is definitely worth a watch. (eight 42- to 52-min. episodes)

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

More by Anna Starkey

Trending Now

  1. Guitar master and singer-songwriter Gary Clark Jr. brings his Texas blues to the Avila Beach Golf Resort on Sept. 17 Read More

  2. FLEX Performing Arts co-founders reflect on lifelong passions in dance while celebrating new studio's grand opening Read More

  3. Spooner Ranch House hosts new traveling exhibition, We Are Not Strangers Here: African American Histories in Rural California Read More

  4. Make a day of it at El Chorro Regional Park with the California Honeydrops, Proxima Parada, Nicki Bluhm, and Wordsauce Read More

  5. Pig examines the effects of loss Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation