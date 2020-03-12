Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 12, 2020 Food & Drink » Picks

Clean Machine Meatballs 

By

Clean Machine meatballs

I had the opportunity to sample one of chef Ryan Hernandez's Clean Machine Meals the other day: The Bahn Mi Glazed Pork Meatballs with Sweet Pickled Vegetables over Rice—from his amazing food prep service that delivers weekly, seasonal gluten, soy, dairy, and refined sugar-free meals to pick up at five different gyms from Atascadero to Santa Maria. Meals are fully cooked, vacuum sealed, and freezer-friendly. Heat and serve, baby. You can check out the menu online every Wednesday, with three amazing dishes for the week, and order for pick-up on Tuesdays.

I thought about this service and became enlightened at how needed this is for caregivers of the elderly or families dealing with sudden or chronic illness. Or college kids needing a home-cooked meal. Or even for people who just don't feel like cooking.

The meatballs were flavored with ground pork, honey, cilantro, and fish sauce. I used my microwave (shush), and my meal for one came out incredibly tender and perfect in 90 seconds. We all have days when we need a 90-second meal prepared by a chef, don't we? It occurred to me that you can store these meals in the freezer in case you get stuck in the house for whatever reason!

Ten Clean Machine meals cost $120. All orders must be placed by noon Friday for a delivery the following Tuesday. Connect at cleanmachinemeals.com. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Picks

  |  

More Picks »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. The Enjoy SLO Chef Showdown challenged some of Central Coast's best to make miracles from hellish anti-food items Read More

  2. Savor the flavor Read More

  3. Now more than ever, we should be supporting SLO county's small organic farms Read More

  4. Dottie's organic lavender-infused caramels Read More

  5. Brasserie SLO turns fresh and local ingredients into modern Mediterranean cuisine at chic downtown locale Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation