Clean Machine Meatballs 

I had the opportunity to sample one of chef Ryan Hernandez's Clean Machine Meals the other day: The Bahn Mi Glazed Pork Meatballs with Sweet Pickled Vegetables over Rice—from his amazing food prep service that delivers weekly, seasonal gluten, soy, dairy, and refined sugar-free meals to pick up at five different gyms from Atascadero to Santa Maria. Meals are fully cooked, vacuum sealed, and freezer-friendly. Heat and serve, baby. You can check out the menu online every Wednesday, with three amazing dishes for the week, and order for pick-up on Tuesdays.

I thought about this service and became enlightened at how needed this is for caregivers of the elderly or families dealing with sudden or chronic illness. Or college kids needing a home-cooked meal. Or even for people who just don't feel like cooking.

The meatballs were flavored with ground pork, honey, cilantro, and fish sauce. I used my microwave (shush), and my meal for one came out incredibly tender and perfect in 90 seconds. We all have days when we need a 90-second meal prepared by a chef, don't we? It occurred to me that you can store these meals in the freezer in case you get stuck in the house for whatever reason!

Ten Clean Machine meals cost $120. All orders must be placed by noon Friday for a delivery the following Tuesday. Connect at cleanmachinemeals.com. Δ