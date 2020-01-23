Clayhouse white wine, Paso Robles 

The Clayhouse White Blend won my favor among the Wines of the West tasting selection (see this week's Flavor feature). The 2018 blend of 53 percent Clairette blanche and 47 percent grenache blanc is soft and expressive, with attractive aromas of lemongrass and pineapple, continuing into a well-balanced, viscous body, and finishing with citrus. For me, it's the perfect wine. Winemaker Blake Kuhn loves to cook from scratch, using the herbs and vegetables from his family garden, which proves to me he's a fearless creative, and it makes perfect sense why his wines taste so good.

The 2018 Clayhouse white blend, Willow Creek District AVA, is available by the bottle for $25 at Wines of the West, 3750 Highway 46 West, Templeton. Learn more about the Wines of the West Tasting Collective at pasowinesofthewest.com. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is fearless and creative. Send your favorite wine and food adventures bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.