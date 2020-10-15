click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Perennial Media

DANGEROUS AMUSEMENT HBO's new documentary, Class Action Park, examines the strange tale of a legendarily unsafe amusement park where in the 1980s several people died and scores of others were injured.

What's it rated? Not rated

When? 2020

Where's it showing? HBO Max

Dreaming big never seemed so dangerous as it was in the 1980s when Action Park took over the New Jersey countryside, and teenagers were handed the keys to some very sketchy rides. From a Tarzan swing into freezing spring water to Miami Vice-style speedboats and concrete luges, this ill-conceived park is just plain unbelievable.

Interviewing park workers and guests, Class Action Park takes us on a wild ride exploring both the people behind the madness and the actual rides that not just injured but killed park guests. Proprietor Gene Mulvihill didn't play by the rules, and if that meant overlooking basic engineering as well as safety standards, so be it. There aren't lifeguards on the Colorado River, so why should he have them on his ride that is meant to mimic those rapids? Why not just make your own fake insurance company to cover the park since no actual companies will? That's just the way Uncle Gene worked.

The stories told range from just plain hilarious to downright tragic and everywhere in between. This is a fun watch, and you can catch it on HBO Max. (90 min.) Δ